Disastrous debate ‘nobody’s fault but mine’: Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has taken full responsibility for his poor debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump last week, saying his disastrous showing was “nobody’s fault but mine”, reported German news agency (dpa).

In his first televised interview since the debate, Biden told ABC News that he had a “bad night” that evening, but that there was “no indication of any serious condition”.

Pressure on Biden to step aside as the Democrats’ 2024 presidential candidate has been growing from within his own ranks since he faced off against Trump at a 90-minute televised debate on June 27.

During the showdown, a raspy-voiced Biden fumbled his sentences, seemed to lose his train of thought and often struggled to get his words out.

Asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos whether he had watched the debate, Biden said: “I don’t think I did, no.”

Pressed on his bad performance several times, Biden said “I was feeling terrible” and that he had “a really bad cold” that day. - Bernama, dpa