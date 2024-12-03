Electricity supply restored to Tesla plant near Berlin after sabotage

BERLIN: The Tesla car plant close to Berlin is now back on the electricity grid, according to network operator Edis on Monday evening, a week after the power supply was cut by a left-wing extremist group, reported dpa news.

Repair work was completed much earlier than initially expected, Edis said.

Tesla had expected production to remain at a standstill until the end of the week due to the power outage that occurred around a week ago when previously unknown perpetrators set fire to an electricity pylon in a field.

Production at the car factory came to a halt after the fire at the pylon, which supplied power to the plant and was freely accessible.

The power cut also affected numerous households in the area near the plant.-Bernama