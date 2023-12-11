EU spent 28.4 billion Euros on imports of green energy products last year

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) spent 28.4 billion euros (1 euro=RM5.04) in 2022 on imports of green energy products, including wind turbines, solar panels, and liquid biofuels from extra-EU countries, more than double the amount in 2021 (13.3 billion euros), according to figures published by Eurostat.

Focusing on specific products, the EU imported solar panels worth 22.6 billion euros in 2022, marking a 145 per cent increase compared to 2021 (9.2 billion euros), reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

There were also increases recorded for liquid biofuels, with 2022 imports reaching 5.1 billion euros, representing a 49 per cent increase compared to 2021 (3.4 billion euros).

An increase was also recorded in imports of wind turbines, which rose 17 per cent to 0.8 billion euros in 2022, from 0.6 billion euros in 2021.

The value of green energy products exported by the EU to extra-EU countries was significantly lower at 3.7 billion euros, marking a 27 per cent decrease from the corresponding 2021 figure of 5.0 billion euros. - Bernama, WAM