MELAKA: The Melaka government has allocated RM8 million to upgrade and repair 13 health clinics, which are in poor condition and overcrowded, due to population growth in surrounding areas.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the upgrading works, based on applications from the affected clinics, include the construction of additional buildings and installation of air conditioners, toilets, and other essential facilities.

“Many of these clinics are no longer suitable, due to their dilapidated condition or inability to handle the increasing number of patients, especially as surrounding areas have seen rapid development and population growth,” he said at a press conference on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly sitting in Seri Negeri, today.

He said the clinics receiving the allocation include Bukit Rambai, Cheng, Tengkera, Bukit Piatu, Masjid Tanah, Padang Sebang, Sungai Baru, and Merlimau.

“An allocation of RM43 million has also been approved for the construction of a new health clinic in Sungai Rambai, with site visits already conducted. The project tender is expected to be opened early next year,” he added.

On the progress of the construction of the hospital’s women’s and children’s block, he explained that delays in the project were caused by various technical issues and rising costs.

“There was a cost increase of RM27 million, so we have submitted a letter to the Ministry of Economy to expedite the approval of the Notice of Change. We are still awaiting a response regarding the approval of the additional RM27 million,” he said.