Recently, Malaysia has been in the spotlight — and no, we’re not talking about Bill O’Reilly’s comments — but for something much more meaningful: our public transport and healthcare services.

British couple Bob and Eve, who are currently travelling through Malaysia, had nothing but praise for the country’s efficient healthcare system, especially after a smooth experience at a clinic in Kuala Lumpur.

In a one-minute video posted on their TikTok account @bevetravels, Eve explained that she and Bob were heading to a clinic in KL to get their typhoid vaccinations.

“One of the reasons I love KL so much is because you can do whatever you need here,” she said. “Today, me and Bob are going to get a typhoid vaccine.”

What surprised them most was how easy the process was — especially when compared to healthcare in the UK.

“In the UK, you have to make an appointment and probably wait ages. But here, we just walked in and we’re going to get it — it’s perfect!”

After receiving their shots, Bob chimed in with equal enthusiasm: “That has to be one of the easiest vaccinations I think I’ve ever had. We have our vaccination certificates here, and it only cost RM80 per person.”

The couple concluded the video by rating the experience far above what they’re used to back home.

“Much better than in the UK — yes, 10 times better than in England!”

The TikTok video has since received hundreds of comments from netizens who also expressed their gratitude towards Malaysia’s healthcare system.

That’s absolutely right — we can visit any clinic in Malaysia without an appointment because illness and seeking treatment are priorities.



“Malaysia is really fortunate — if you’re sick, you can just walk in and see a doctor right away. Even at government clinics, you might have to wait for hours, but you’ll still get to see a doctor on the same day. But in the UK, from what I saw in a video recently, even for a fever you have to make an appointment first,” commented bogatt00.

“As a Malaysian living in the UK, let me tell you I miss my country’s healthcare system so much,” said Wapple Pie.