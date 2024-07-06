EU urges investigation, UN condemns Israel’s attack on UNRWA school in Gaza

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called for an investigation into the deadly Israeli strike on an United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, which resulted in the murder of more than 40 civilians.

Borrel in a post on his X account on Thursday said: “Reports coming from Gaza time and again show that violence and suffering are still the only reality for hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. This appalling news must be independently investigated, in line with last ICJ order,“ he affirmed, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Meanwhile another WAFA report from New York said the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres, has denounced the devastating Israeli airstrikes on Thursday on an UNRWA school sheltering displaced people in central Gaza.

He described the attack as “another horrifying example of the price civilians are paying”, the report quoted.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, addressed reporters, stating, “It’s just another horrific example of the price that civilians are paying, that Palestinian men, women and children who are just trying to survive (are paying).”

“Of course, he condemns this attack. There will need to be accountability for everything that has happened in Gaza.”