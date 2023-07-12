Fatal shooting at University of Nevada: Suspect dead, three wounded

WASHINGTON: A suspect is dead following a shooting at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas that left three people wounded on Wednesday.

Authorities received a call about an active shooter at 11:45 am local time (1945 GMT). Police responded, engaging the suspect, according to Adam Garcia, the director of University Police Services Southern Command, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously reported that the suspect “has been located and is deceased” after several people were wounded on the campus. It is unclear how the individual died, but police mentioned that they had “contained” the suspect.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated that there is no further threat from the shooting and maintained that a motive for the mass shooting remains unknown. Three victims have been transported to local hospitals, and their conditions remain unknown.

“No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but the extent of the injuries is unknown. That number could change. We will update you when we know more,“ said McMahill.

An investigation is ongoing. - Bernama, Anadolu