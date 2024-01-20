Fire in China school dorm kills 13 students

ZHENGZHOU: Thirteen students were killed and one injured in a fire that took place in a school dormitory in the county of Fangcheng, Nanyang City, central China’s Henan province, on Friday night, according to local authorities Saturday, reported Xinhua.

At 11 pm on Friday, the local Fire Department received an alarm about a fire in a male dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu Village, Dushu Town. Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly, and the flames were extinguished at 11.38 pm.

The dormitory room housed 30 boarding students when the fire broke out. Except for the 14 who suffered casualties, the remaining students were safely evacuated.

The injured individual is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Yingcai School is a private school with a history of more than 10 years. It primarily enrols students from nearby rural areas, including some left-behind children.

According to a parent of a student at the school, after the incident, her child was brought home by village officials at around 6 am on Saturday, and the return-to-school date is unknown.

She said female students reside on the second floor of the dormitory, while male students stay on the third floor.

The school has an affiliated kindergarten. Before the incident occurred, the kindergarten’s children had already returned home for the weekend.

Investigation into the incident has been launched by local authorities.–Bernama-Xinhua