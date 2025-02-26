Resintech achieves double-digit Q3 revenue growth, fueled by expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Resintech Bhd, a leading manufacturer of plastic pipes, water tanks, and fittings, reported robust financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2024 (FY25).

This was driven by strong demand and strategic expansions in East Malaysia.

In Q3, Resintech recorded a 27.77% year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase, reaching RM33.71 million compared to RM26.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Net profit surged 134.78% YoY to RM2.76 million from RM1.18 million in Q3 FY24, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and stronger market demand.

In the nine months (9M) of FY25, the group’s revenue grew 21.02% year over year to RM95.73 million, compared to RM79.12 million in 9M FY24.

Net profit increased 60.83% YoY to RM6.72 million, compared to RM4.18 million in the corresponding period last year.

Resintech’s strategic initiatives in East Malaysia are progressing well.

In Sarawak, the group is actively participating in industrial plastics and water infrastructure projects, aligning with the state government’s RM6 billion investment plan to upgrade and expand rural water supply infrastructure by 2030.

Notably, RM1.08 billion has been allocated specifically to replace ageing water pipelines to address leakage issues, presenting a substantial opportunity for

Resintech will supply high-quality pipe systems as part of Sarawak’s infrastructure modernisation efforts.

In Sabah, the state government is undertaking nine projects to upgrade water systems and construct new assets to meet the growing water demand.

Upon completion, these projects are expected to produce approximately 300 million litres of water daily, effectively addressing current shortages.

Resintech is poised to contribute to these developments by providing essential materials and expertise to enhance Sabah’s water infrastructure.

Resintech incurred millions over the past few months to scale up production capacity and capitalise on infrastructure opportunities in East Malaysia to support the increasing demand for its products.

Managing director Datuk Dr Teh Kim Poo said the expansion into Sarawak and Sabah is a pivotal component of Resintech’s growth strategy.

“With significant investments in water infrastructure underway in both states, we are well-positioned to supply high-quality pipe solutions that will support the modernisation efforts in East Malaysia.

“These initiatives serve as immediate catalysts for our business, strengthening our presence in Malaysia’s water infrastructure sector.

“With the substantial infrastructure investments in East Malaysia and our established market presence, we are well-positioned to contribute to these developments while driving our business forward.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, we are optimistic about delivering continued growth for the remainder of FY25,” Teh said.