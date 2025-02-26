AutoCount delivers 50.8% profit growth in FY24, driven by strong demand for digital solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Autocount Dotcom Bhd reported a 50.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, reaching RM19.58 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (FY24) and a 45.7% YoY growth in revenue to RM60.45 million.

This robust performance was driven by continued demand for AutoCount’s software solutions, particularly in the financial management segment, and the increasing adoption of digitalisation by businesses across Malaysia and Singapore.

“AutoCount’s strong FY24 results demonstrate our ability to capitalise on the growing demand for digital solutions,“ managing director YT Choo said.

“We are committed to providing innovative and user-friendly software that helps businesses streamline their operations and achieve greater efficiency,“ he said.

The distribution of financial management software remained the largest revenue contributor, increasing 47.6% YoY to RM53.95 million in FY24, driven by the increasing adoption of AutoCount’s software.

The technical support and maintenance segment also saw steady growth, contributing RM4.50 million, up 15.5% YoY.

Regionally, Malaysia continued to be the primary revenue driver, contributing 86.9% of total revenue at RM52.56 million, an increase of 67.7% YoY.

AutoCount is well-positioned to benefit from Malaysia’s continued rollout of e-invoicing mandates and digitalisation grants.

The recent government decision to delay mandatory e-invoicing for micro-SMEs until January 2026 provides businesses with more time to prepare and adopt digital solutions, which AutoCount views as a positive development.

Additionally, the Malaysian government’s RM50 million digitalisation grant announced in Budget 2025 is expected to encourage SMEs to adopt digital solutions.

AutoCount recently launched AutoCount OneSales PalmPOS, a mobile POS solution designed for micro-SMEs to support SMEs in their digital transformation journey further.

This cost-effective, user-friendly system integrates seamlessly with AutoCount Cloud Accounting, enabling businesses to generate and submit e-invoices effortlessly while managing payments digitally.

Looking ahead, AutoCount remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by ongoing adoption of e-invoicing and automation trends, regional expansion into markets like Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, and continued investment in R&D.

“We are confident in maintaining our growth momentum in 2025 and beyond,“ Choo said.

“Our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic partnerships will enable us to deliver continued value to businesses and solidify our position as a leading player in the financial management software industry,“ he said.