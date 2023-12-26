Five killed in Romanian B&B fire

BUCHAREST: A fire ravaged a building housing a bed and breakfast establishment early Tuesday north of Romania’s capital, killing a child and four others and injuring two, emergency services said.

Three more were missing after the blaze broke out at Tohani, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Bucharest, the services said on Facebook.

The fire affected over 1,000 square metres (11,000 square feet) of the building, they said, adding that the owner of the establishment had failed to update fire security measures, which were found inadequate during a check in 2019. -AFP