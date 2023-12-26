  1. World

Five killed in Romanian B&B fire

This handout photo taken and made available by the Inspectorate of Emergency Situations Prahova (ISU Prahova) on December 26, 2023 shows firemen working to extinguish a fire at the site of teh ‘Ferma Dacilor’ guest house in Tohani, Romania/AFPPixThis handout photo taken and made available by the Inspectorate of Emergency Situations Prahova (ISU Prahova) on December 26, 2023 shows firemen working to extinguish a fire at the site of teh ‘Ferma Dacilor’ guest house in Tohani, Romania/AFPPix

BUCHAREST: A fire ravaged a building housing a bed and breakfast establishment early Tuesday north of Romania’s capital, killing a child and four others and injuring two, emergency services said.

Three more were missing after the blaze broke out at Tohani, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Bucharest, the services said on Facebook.

The fire affected over 1,000 square metres (11,000 square feet) of the building, they said, adding that the owner of the establishment had failed to update fire security measures, which were found inadequate during a check in 2019. -AFP

