Florida’s six-week abortion ban takes effect, overturning previous 15-week rule

WASHINGTON: Florida’s new abortion ban, restricting procedures after six weeks of pregnancy, came into effect on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The legislation, replacing the previous law that allowed abortions up to 15 weeks, has been enacted following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The landmark ruling had previously safeguarded federal abortion rights across the nation for over fifty years.

Under the new regulation, exceptions are made for cases of rape, incest, and human trafficking, permitting abortions up to 15 weeks with the requisite proof, such as medical records or a police report.

During a campaign event in Jacksonville, Vice President Kamala Harris criticised former President Donald Trump for influencing what she described as a “dangerous ban that will harm millions of women.”

Harris highlighted the immediate effects of the ban, stating, “At the stroke of midnight, another Trump abortion ban went into effect here in Florida. As of this morning, four million women in this state woke up with fewer reproductive freedoms than they had last night.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also condemned the ban as “one of the cruelest, most extreme, most dangerous” in the United States.

He stressed the significant impact on women across the southeast, affirming, “We won’t stop fighting for reproductive rights.” - Bernama, Anadolu