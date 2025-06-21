JAPANESE carmaker Toyota Motor said on Saturday it will raise prices for some vehicles sold in the United States by an average of $270 starting in July.

The automaker’s decision follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and auto parts. A Toyota spokesperson, however, denied the tariff directly influenced the price increase.

“The latest price hike is part of our regular review of the prices,“ Nobu Sunaga, a Toyota spokesperson, said.

Prices for Lexus models, Toyota’s luxury brand, would also increase by an average of $208, he said.