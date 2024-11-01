Former PM Thaksin granted extended hospital stay

BANGKOK: Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (pix) will continue receiving medical treatment at the Police General Hospital as he still needs close medical care from specialists, the Department of Corrections said Thursday.

The department’s approval on Jan 8 is necessary for Thaksin to remain at the Police General Hospital as his stay outside the prison had exceded the 120-day limit.

In a statement, the Department of Corrections approved the extension based on recommendations from medical professionals.

“His illness requires special treatment and closely monitored medical specialists. In case of any complications, he will be able to receive immediate treatment,” it said.

The statement came a day before a planned visit to the hospital by a House committee seeking to verify Thaksin’s condition.

There has been growing public skepticism about Thaksin’s condition at the hospital, with many opposition leaders saying the privilege offered to Thaksin smacked of double standards in Thai justice system.

Thai PBS reported that members of the House Police Affairs Committee will visit the Police General Hospital tomorrow to confirm whether Thaksin is still there.

The 74-year-old Thaksin returned Thailand on August 22 after a 15-year self-imposed exile. On the same day the Supreme Court sentenced the former prime minister to eight years in prison. His jail term was reduced to one year by royal clemency.

He was hospitalised at Police General Hospital for health problems few hours into his first night in the Bangkok Remand Prison. Thaksin complained of chest pains, high blood pressure, low blood oxygen level and insomnia when detained at the prison medical ward. -Bernama