Gaza Health Ministry calls on UN to stop Israel’s ‘massacre’ at Al Shifa Hospital

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s Health Ministry on Monday called on the United Nations (UN) and other international institutions to stop Israel’s ongoing operation in the area of Al-Shifa Hospital that has killed patients, refugees, and medical personnel.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari, the troops are conducting a “precise operation” in the vicinity of the hospital, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The ministry in a statement said a fire broke out at the entrance, pointing there were women and children taking shelter in the hospital who were affected by the smoke.

It added that communication was cut off, and a large number of refugees were stranded in the building of the operation theater and emergency department.

Many Palestinians lost their lives and were wounded, it said, adding that those injured could not be saved because the fire could not be extinguished, and that everyone who approached the windows was targeted.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since last October, killing more than 31,600 Palestinians and pushing the territory to the brink of famine. It has turned the enclave into a rubble, has caused massive displacement, and also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.​​​​​​ -Bernama