Gaza talks parties reach agreement in principle – Biden

WASHINGTON: Participants in the Gaza ceasefire talks have reached fundamental agreements on a possible deal, US President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday, reported Sputnik.

“We think we can close the deal, they’ve all said they agree on the principles,“ Biden said, as quoted by the White House pool, adding that he was optimistic about the progress at this stage of the talks.

According to Biden, the parties are on the verge of reaching an agreement.

“It’s time this war ended,“ Biden, currently at his country residence in Delaware, said.