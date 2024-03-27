Germany tightens border controls for UEFA Euro 2024

BERLIN: Germany is set to boost border controls during the UEFA European Championship 2024, in the wake of the terror attack that killed over 130 people in Russia last weekend.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on Tuesday that to protect UEFA Euro 2024 from any potential terror threats, checks on individuals will be carried out at all nine external borders during the football event this summer, reported Xinhua.

“We are pooling the forces of the security authorities even more and preparing for all possible threats,“ Faeser told the Rheinische Post newspaper. “This is necessary to provide the best possible protection for this major international event,“ she added.

The security situation in Europe remains tense this week after last Friday’s attack on a concert at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. Since IS militia claimed responsibility for that attack, France, which is hosting the Summer Olympics in Paris, declared its highest terror alert level on Sunday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the “terrible terrorist attack on innocent concertgoers in Moscow” on the social media platform X, saying “our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those injured”.

ALSO READ: Germany mulls new border checks as migration soars

As part of the preparations for the UEFA Euro 2024, Faeser will visit host cities to discuss security measures with all the relevant authorities. “This involves the travel routes of the national teams, guests and fans. It’s about security in the stadiums and fan zones,“ she stressed.

Germany’s federal police will not be allowed to take leave during the tournament. “We can rely on the greatest possible availability of personnel,“ said Andreas Rosskopf from the police union (GdP), adding that the forces “are prepared for all situations”.

“In view of the major sporting events taking place this year, the UEFA European Championship and the Olympic Games, temporary border closures will be necessary to tighten controls,“ said Dirk Wiese, deputy parliamentary group leader of Chancellor Scholz’s Social Democratic Party.