Google introduces new AI features for Android devices and Pixel lineup

ISTANBUL: Google on Tuesday introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) features for Android devices and its new lineup of smartphones and wearable devices.

The company announced on its blog that Gemini Live, a mobile conversational tool that allows users to have free-flowing conversations with the AI model, will transform mobile devices into powerful AI assistants, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“With Gemini deeply integrated into Android, we’re rebuilding the operating system with AI at the core, and redefining what phones can do,“ said Android Ecosystem President Sameer Samat.

“We’ve completely rebuilt the assistant experience with Gemini so you can speak to it naturally, the way you would with another person. It can understand your intent, follow your train of thought, and complete complex tasks,“ he added.

Gemini Live became available Tuesday to advanced subscribers in English on Android phones and will expand to Apple’s iOS operating system and more languages in the coming weeks.

Apple, meanwhile, is expected to launch its own AI, Apple Intelligence, on iPhones, iPads, and Macs later this year.

Google also unveiled its latest lineup of Pixel smartphones -- the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold -- which come with Gemini’s AI features.

The tech firm also introduced its newest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds at a Made by Google event held at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.