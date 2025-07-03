Kuching’s century-old cemetery revamp to boost heritage and recreation

KLANG: The Kuching Hokkien Association and Fairy Park Group have signed an agreement to revitalise a century-old cemetery, shifting perceptions of such spaces from eerie to heritage-rich recreational hubs.

The project aims to beautify the 15-acre site, making it more welcoming for visitors, especially during the annual Tomb-Sweeping Day (Ching Ming Festival).

Association president Datuk Richard Wee Liang Chiat explained that the collaboration with Fairy Park Group aligns with their “heritage city” concept, blending memorial functions with modern amenities.

The renovation, set to begin next month, is expected to take five years.

Beyond a columbarium, the upgraded cemetery will feature a swimming pool, basketball court, cafeteria, and recreation hall.

“We want a beautified park that offers additional space for leisure, where people can stroll or jog,“ Wee said.

Fairy Park Group managing director Koh Ko Tong highlighted that this marks their first “heritage city” project in East Malaysia and signals their nationwide expansion.

The group plans to replicate this model in other cities to promote Chinese cultural unity and educational contributions.

“We hope that in the future, every city will have a place that fosters Chinese unity. We also hope to provide a platform to contribute to education,” he added.