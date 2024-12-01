Ha Long Bay, Sa Pa named top 5 trending destinations in 2024 by Tripadvisor

HANOI: Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, both in Vietnam have been listed among the world’s trending destinations by the renowned travel site Tripadvisor.

Specifically, in the “Trending Destinations” category of the site’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2024, Ha Long Bay is ranked third, while Sapa comes fifth.

Topping the list is Tokyo of Japan, followed by the Seoul, capital of South Korea, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is the annual award by Tripadvisor. The award is meant to be given to destinations whose hotels, restaurants and things-to-do received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the community over a 12-month period.

Fewer than 1 per cent of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel.–Bernama-VNA