Heatwave scorches Iraq as temperatures surpass 50 degrees Celsius

BAGHDAD: A heatwave is hitting Iraq as several provinces witnessed a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the Iraqi Meteorological Organisation and Seismology said in a statement, reported Xinhua.

The hottest temperature – 51 degrees Celsius – was recorded in Dhi Qar province, while the provinces of Maysan, Basra and Muthanna recorded 50 degrees Celsius, according to the statement.

Earlier, the organisation warned on its official Facebook page against direct exposure to the sun and recommended that people stay at home during peak heat times.

Iraq regularly witnesses a scorching summer with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, prompting the government to sometimes grant holidays to its institutions.