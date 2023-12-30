Heavy snow advisory issued for parts of Seoul, surrounding areas

SEOUL: South Korea’s weather agency issued heavy snow advisories Saturday for parts of the greater Seoul area, with snow or rain expected to fall in many parts of the country ahead of the new year.

The advisory went into effect at 9 am in northeastern and western Seoul, as well as Incheon, just west of the capital, and parts of Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul, Yonhap news agency cited the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The advisory is given when the snowfall is expected to reach 5 centimetres or more within 24 hours.

The agency said light rainfall of less than 0.1 mm or snowfall of less than 0.1 cm is expected in the eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province.

It also said there may be more heavy snow warnings in the broader capital area and in-land parts of the eastern province of Gangwon due to incoming snow clouds from the Yellow Sea.

For Sunday, it forecast cloudy weather across the country, with rain or snow in the morning, and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the coastal areas of Gangwon in the afternoon. - Bernama, Yonhap