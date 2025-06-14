JOHOR BAHRU: A male Singaporean cyclist was killed after he was believed to have fallen and hit by a trailer along Jalan Gunung Pulai, Kulai, this morning.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the incident occurred at about 9.45 am when the victim, 42, was cycling with four of his friends.

“The victim hit a pothole and fell on the road. The trailer driver, 41, who was travelling to Singapore was unable to avoid the victim and hit him,” he said in a statement today.

The victim suffered severe injuries to the head and was confirmed dead at the scene while the trailer driver was unhurt.

The body of the victim was sent to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for autopsy, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.