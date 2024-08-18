High coffee consumption could threaten heart health, new study shows

NEW YORK: Concerns over the harmful effects of caffeine on blood pressure and heart rate have led Indian medical student Nency Kagathara to study its impact on cardiovascular health, the United Press International (UPI) reported.

Kagathara, a student at Zydus Medical College in India’s Gujarat found that consuming more than 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine daily could increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in otherwise healthy individuals.

“With the rising burden of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, caffeine’s role as a risk factor is often overlooked,“ Kagathara explained.

The study, to be presented at the American College of Cardiology Asia 2024 conference in Delhi, revealed that chronic caffeine consumption could sensitise the nervous system, leading to sustained increases in heart rate and blood pressure.

High caffeine intake has been linked to a greater risk of conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure and chronic kidney disease, Kagathara added.

In the study, 100 healthy participants aged 18 to 45 were tested, with 19.6 per cent consuming more than 400mg of caffeine daily. Those with higher intake levels showed significant increases in heart rate and blood pressure after exercise.

Kagathara warned that chronic consumption of more than 600mg of caffeine per day could result in long-term health issues, including anxiety, insomnia and bone weakening.

Experts at the conference, including Dr Usman Baber and Dr Gregory Marcus, acknowledged the study’s findings but cautioned that the sample size was too small to draw definitive conclusions.

Dr Jacqueline Hollywood, a cardiologist, advised that while moderate caffeine consumption is generally safe, those with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions should monitor their health closely after consuming caffeine.

Health professionals recommend consulting with a healthcare provider to assess individual risks associated with caffeine consumption, especially for those with heart conditions.