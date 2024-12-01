Houthi leader warns of response to US strikes

BEIRUT: Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has promised to retaliate in response to the airstrikes by the US and its allies, reported German news agency (dpa).

He warned that “any American aggression will never pass without a response, and we will not hesitate, God’s willing, to do everything we can”.

“We will confront the American aggression.”

He stressed that the response to the attacks by countries forming the Operation Prosperity Guardian alliance would be the Houthis’ biggest attack yet.

He called on his people to demonstrate in the streets in millions on Friday and gather at the Al-Sabeen Square in Sana’a and the squares of the governorates. –Bernama-dpa