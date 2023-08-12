Hunter Biden indicted by feds on nine counts related to tax evasion

WASHINGTON: US federal prosecutors filed nine new counts against Hunter Biden and alleged he engaged in a scheme to evade over a million in taxes, reported Sputnik based on a court filing.

“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least US$1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020,“ the document, filed in a federal court in California on Thursday, said.

The indictment alleges that Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.” He evaded taxes while getting paid millions, the document revealed.

Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, according to the document, Hunter Biden received more than US$7 million in total gross income. The document also said Burisma agreed to pay the defendant US$1 million annually, which they reduced to US$500,000 a year in March 2017.

The indictment also details Hunter Biden’s business dealings with other foreign contacts.

Between 2015 and 2017, Hunter Biden and two business associates split a payment of US$3.1 million tied to attempts to help a Romanian businessperson contest bribery charges he was facing in his home country.

Hunter Biden and business associates in 2015 met with individuals tied to CEFC China Energy company for talks on infrastructure projects.

“On or about March 1, 2017, State Energy HK, a Hong Kong entity associated with CEFC, paid approximately US$3 million to Business Associate 1’s entity for sourcing deals and for identifying other potential ventures. The Defendant (Hunter Biden) had an oral agreement with Business Associate 1 to receive one-third of those funds, or a million dollars. The Defendant, in turn, directed a portion of those million dollars to Business Associate 3,“ the document said.

Republican-led House panels are probing Hunter Biden for alleged criminal activity, including foreign bribery and influence peddling. Last month, the Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition.–Bernama-Sputnik