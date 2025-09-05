PETALING JAYA: Nurul Izzah Anwar has officially registered her nomination for PKR’s deputy president post in the upcoming party polls.

In her Facebook post, the party vice-president said that it is not an easy or comfortable way to make this decision to run for the party’s election, but it has been made from a sense of responsibility.

“Many, including grassroots leaders who spoke to me directly, welcomed my participation in the current elections with hope, wanting to see regeneration and renewal in our party.

“My decision has also brought about unfounded accusations, scrutiny and personal attacks,” she said.

Nurul Izzah also said that she welcomes all the feedback made about her candidacy for the second top post of the party.

“In fact this is the only way to soldier our journey to reclaim the mantle of reforms and initiate meaningful change.

“This guiding principle led me to cross swords time and again with existing leaders in the party and Insya-Allah, will continue to be my true north as we move forward to fulfilling our mandate and mission,” she said.

In response to the nepotism label on her, the former Permatang Pauh member of parliament said that it is not new to her.

“In fact, since 1998, when the party founders and I came together to establish Keadilan, this label has been used to tarnish and belittle our collective struggle.

“When I won the vice presidency with the highest votes in 2010, 2014 and 2018, the same attacks were leveled against me.

“The attacks only disappeared in 2022, as I forewent any contest,” she added.

Despite the personal attacks and insults that she has been facing amid the party’s election, Nurul Izzah hopes for a “friendly competition” to build the party together.

ALSO READ: Rafizi ready to defend deputy president post, welcomes contest

Earlier, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli confirmed that he is ready to defend the position and welcomed the contest for the post in the party elections.

He embraces the news regarding the support expressed by several PKR division leaders for Nurul Izzah and PKR former secretary-general, who is also Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, to contest the deputy presidency.