COPENHAGEN: Iceland is electing a new president on Saturday, reported dpa news.

The widely popular incumbent Gudni Jóhannesson is not standing again after two terms in office.

Voters must now decide between 12 candidates, including Katrin Jakobsdottir, who surprised the country by stepping down as prime minister in April to run for president.

Polling stations open on Saturday from 0900 GMT. The first results are expected from 2200 GMT. - Bernama, dpa