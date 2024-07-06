India’s Modi formally stakes claim to form new government

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally staked his claim to form a government after lawmakers of his party and alliance partners elected him as their leader.

Speaking to the media outside the presidential house, Modi said he informed President Droupadi Murmu for the swearing-in ceremony to take place on Sunday.

A number of ministers will join Modi in taking the oath of office on the same evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders earlier informed the president about their parliamentary majority.

The BJP is short of a majority on its own but together with its allies it has the required numbers in the lower house, which has 543 elected members.

Modi is the first Indian leader since 1962 to become prime minister for a third consecutive term.