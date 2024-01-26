Indonesia and Timor-Leste leaders seek border resolution, increase economic cooperation

JAKARTA: The leaders of Indonesia and Timor-Leste have today announced their commitment to resolving border negotiations between the two countries, as well as intensifying collaboration in the realms of economy and information technology.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, welcomed the reactivation of the joint boundary committee, specifically emphasising the reinstatement of border crossing points for improved border management.

The joint statement was made following a meeting at the Bogor Palace in West Java, marking the official visit of Timor’s Former President and Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.

Gusmao, acknowledging the performance of the negotiating team for the bilateral agreement, conveyed his confidence in finding a future solution to the border issue between the two nations.

“The interest in resolving maritime boundaries with Indonesia will strengthen the sovereignty of both our countries,” he said.

Beyond border affairs, the leaders agreed to bolster economic cooperation by fostering a more conducive investment climate through the implementation of investment protection agreements.

“I appreciate Timor-Leste’s trust in Indonesia’s government-owned enterprises in various projects, such as road construction in Oecusse and the expansion of Dili International Airport,“ Jokowi said.

Moreover, the signing of a memorandum of understanding for information technology cooperation was as a significant step, he said.

The agreement is poised to facilitate collaboration in telecommunications infrastructure, encompassing plans for fiber optic investment.

Both leaders also addressed the issue of Myanmar during their discussions and concurred on supporting Laos’ chairmanship in ASEAN this year particularly on promoting the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus for the region’s stability and development. - Bernama