Indonesia condemns Israel’s massacre in Gaza refugee camp

BANDUNG: Indonesia has strongly condemned the repeated brutalities and massacres committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, which occurred again on Saturday in a refugee camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

“These actions further demonstrate the ongoing violations of international law committed by Israel,“ said Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Sunday, reported ANTARA news agency.

Indonesia urged the international community to take concrete steps to hold Israel accountable for its actions that have caused countless suffering to the Palestinian people. Indonesia also emphasised that international laws should apply to all countries without exception.

At least 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 others injured in the latest Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis.

The local media described the attack as a “major massacre” committed by Israel, which had designated Al-Mawasi as a “safe zone.”

The Palestinian Authority (PA) immediately accused the United States of involvement in the attack. They urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people.

“The United States persists in violating all international legitimacy resolutions by constantly providing financial and military support to the Israeli occupation, which commits bloody massacres against our people every day,“ said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a Palestinian presidency spokesperson.

The Israeli onslaught in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has killed more than 38,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 88,000 others.

Despite persistent international condemnation and UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has not ceased its hostility in the Palestinian enclave. - Bernama, ANTARA