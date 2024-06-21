Indonesia trying to restore immigration services after system outage

JAKARTA: The Ministry of Law and Human Rights is trying to restore immigration services as soon as possible after the National Data Centre (PDN) experienced system disruption.

“We are working to restore applications and data by utilising PDN backup data in Batam, and we are trying to restore services as soon as possible,“ he said in an official statement on Thursday, reported ANTARA.

Services at immigration offices, passport service units, work units, and checkpoints at airports and ports are temporarily experiencing problems due to the disruption.

However, Karim assured that prospective international passengers at airports will continue to be served by immigration officers.

Despite the system outage, the immigration is continuing to provide optimal services to prospective international passengers to help them depart as per their flight schedule as well as assist arriving international passengers.

On account of the system disruption, Karim advised prospective international passengers to arrive early at the airport to anticipate longer immigration queue inspections.

Meanwhile, people who are scheduled to come to the immigration office for passport services will continue to be served as usual, he added.

However, the processing of one-day passport applications cannot be done yet and will start again as soon as the system returns to normal, he said.

“The Directorate General of Immigration will immediately inform the public when the PDN system has returned to normal and immigration services can fully operate,“ Karim said.

The PDN is managed by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics.