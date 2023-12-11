Indonesian Ulama Council urges Muslims to boycott Israel-linked products

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Ulama Council in its latest fatwa has urged Muslims in the country to avoid transactions and the use of products affiliated with Israel as much as possible.

Fatwa division chairman, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, said in a statement that supporting Israeli aggression against Palestinians or parties who support Israel, either directly or indirectly, is considered ‘haram’ (forbidden/unlawful).

He also urged that the government take decisive steps to assist the Palestinian struggle through diplomatic efforts at the United Nations (UN), pressuring Israel to halt aggression and imposing sanctions.

The fatwa suggested that Muslims support the Palestinian cause through humanitarian fundraising, expressing solidarity, praying for victory, and performing absentee prayers for the martyrs in Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) of Indonesia has urged President Joko Widodo to discuss for a ceasefire in Gaza during his upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Nov 13.

The request, conveyed through an open letter today, emphasised the dire situation, condemning indiscriminate attacks by Israel and causing civilian casualties amid the 36-day-long aggression in Gaza – and the critical condition of the Indonesia Hospital, targeted by the attacks.

Its chairman Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad wrote: “Currently, three Indonesian MER-C volunteers are in Gaza at the Indonesia Hospital to deliver aid entrusted by the Indonesian people to the people in the area.”

He noted that the hospital is struggling to operate amid darkness and a shortage of medications, as it is the only hope for the people in the area to seek refuge and access medical treatment.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its latest update, reported intensified Israeli shelling and ground attacks around hospitals in Gaza city and northern Gaza with several being directly hit.

On Saturday, Shifa Hospital and Indonesia Hospital lost power due to generator fuel depletion, while generators at Al Quds Hospital could not be repaired because of the bombardment and fighting.

In another development, thousands of residents from West Java took part in the ‘Bekasi Together with Palestine’ rally, showing solidarity with the Palestinian people, following a similar rally in Jakarta last week.

They carried banners, raised Palestinian flags, and listened to speeches from various religious leaders in Bekasi city advocating for a free Palestine. - Bernama