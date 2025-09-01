PETALING JAYA: The Klang High Court has ordered two doctors and three nurses to pay RM5.9 million in damages for medical negligence that led to the death of 36-year-old M. Punita hours after childbirth.

Dr M. Shanmugam and Dr A. Ravi, with over 60 years of combined experience, and having managed 8,500 deliveries, along with nurses Izaniey Nataliah Jukimin, Nur Aida Mat Isa, and Nessy Yasah, were found liable for Punita’s death at Shan Maternity and Childbirth Centre on January 9, 2019, Harian Metro reported.

Punita suffered severe postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) after her placenta was manually removed.

Despite assuring her of stability, Dr Ravi left the clinic while Dr Shanmugam was seen leaving the delivery room, abandoning her under the care of three unregistered nurses, who were also not qualified by the Health Ministry.

The situation worsened when Punita’s mother found her bleeding profusely while the nurses attempted to stop the bleeding with cotton.

She was transferred to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, where doctors reported her arrival in critical condition with significant blood loss and developing disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

Despite emergency surgery and blood transfusions, she did not survive.

Judge Norliza Othman identified critical failures in the case, stating that Shan Clinic lacked essential medical supplies and equipment to manage postpartum complications, while both doctors failed to anticipate common childbirth issues like eclampsia and placental problems leading to PPH.

She added that the tragic outcome could have been avoided had the doctors acted promptly, transferring her to HTAR and closely monitoring her condition instead of leaving her in the hands of unqualified nurses while going out for drinks.

“This neglect is inexcusable and directly contributed to the death of a healthy mother,“ she stated.

Punita leaves behind two young children and her family was represented by lawyer K. Renuka of Tetuan V Samy Renu & Co.