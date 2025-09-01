PUTRAJAYA: The use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the on-field assignment of Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) personnel has enhanced its operational efficiency and strengthened border control and national security.

Its director-general, Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said that, so far, the department is using 40 modern high-capacity baggage scanners equipped with AI technology at the country’s entry points as well as body-worn cameras (BWCs).

“The scanners can identify the scanned items within 20 to 30 seconds at 100 per cent accuracy. This elevates the department’s operational efficiency and strengthens border control and national security,” she told a media conference here today.

On the use of the BWC, she said the device has had a positive impact on the department’s image, leading to fewer complaints against its personnel, from 13 to just eight.

“We plan to get more (BWCs) because the pilot project proved effective and we will request allocation for BWCs for our personnel out in the field for better integrity and transparency in complaint management and public interaction.

“We also have a real-time command centre at our headquarters that monitors the movement and occurrences out in the field (involving our personnel),” she said, adding that matters related to efforts to enhance security in the field are being discussed with the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

BWC devices are worn by officers while on duty to capture evidence digitally.

She stressed that the use of AI in assignments was to ensure legal compliance, prevent the entry of illegal goods, protect the local industry from the threat of smuggling and reduce the leakage of national revenue.

“This approach not only strengthens the integrity of the trading system but also ensures the smooth flow of logistics and makes Malaysia a safe, transparent and competitive global trading hub,” she said.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said young civil servants should be provided with extensive exposure and training in critical areas such as AI and energy transition to enhance their competence.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that this approach would not only ensure that the younger generation understood the aspirations of the MADANI Government but would also equip them with the necessary skills to tackle current challenges.

In a bid to produce officers with the expertise to detect suspicious behaviour through body movements and facial expressions, Anis Rizana said the department also implemented a Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) course for 30 officers of various grades nationwide last year.

Asked about the modus operandi of drug syndicates, she said one of the latest tactics used was to send drugs via parcels to avoid detection by the authorities.

“We have held engagement sessions with various parties to curb drug smuggling activities, besides working closely with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB),” she said.