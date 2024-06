TEHRAN: The second round of the snap presidential election in Iran will take place on July 5 as none of the candidates gained 50 per cent of votes, the election headquarters spokesman, Mohsen Eslami, said on Saturday, reported Sputnik.

“Due to the fact that none of the candidates was able to get a majority of votes, according to the law, the second round of elections will be held across the country on Friday, July 5,“ Eslami was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency. - Bernama, Sputnik