Israel bombs home of Jordanian citizen in Gaza

AMMAN: The Jordanian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry said it was monitoring the situation after the bombing of a Jordanian citizen’s house by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

“Contact was made with the citizen and his family, who reported that the house he lived in was bombed, resulting in the death of one of his sons and the injury of another,“ Jordan news agency (Petra) quoted the ministry’s spokesperson Sufyan Qudah as saying on Sunday evening.

“His injured son is in a coma and is receiving treatment at the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip,“ Qudah added.

The Ministry is monitoring the condition of the Jordanian citizen and his injured son, working to transfer them to receive treatment at the Jordanian field hospital until they can be evacuated to the Kingdom.

According to Qudah, the Jordanian government holds the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the safety of the family and all Jordanian citizens who were unable to leave the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression in the Gaza Strip at 7 am on Friday, only minutes after the conclusion of a seven-day humanitarian pause brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.–Bernama-Petra