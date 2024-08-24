Israeli airstrike targets refugee tent in central Gaza, resulting in multiple casualties

GAZA: Israeli army targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza on Saturday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The bombing resulted in casualties, with the deceased and injured being transported to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

- Bernama, Anadolu