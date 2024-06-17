Israeli army raids several areas across West Bank on Aidiladha

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces raided several areas across the occupied West Bank and stormed Palestinians’ homes on Monday, the second day of the Muslim holiday of Aidiladha, witnesses said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the city of Qalqilya, stormed into homes and vandalised their property, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least one Palestinian woman, identified as Donia Dawood, was detained before the forces withdrew.

Israeli forces also raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in the city of Jericho, searched several homes and harshly interrogated the residents.

The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the West Bank over the past few years, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza last October.

Palestinians have also faced violent attacks from illegal settlers.