Israeli attacks continue in Gaza as death toll rises to 23,357

GAZA CITY (Palestine): The number of people killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 has risen to 23,210, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

The ministry in a statement said at least 59,167 others had been injured.

Anadolu Agency reported the ministry said that a number of victims were still under the rubble and on the streets, as the ambulances were unable to reach them due to relentless Israeli air and ground attacks.

The continuous onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.–Bernama-AA