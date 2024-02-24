Israeli settlements in Palestine’s territory threaten peace, two-state solution - Morocco

THE HAGUE: The illegal settlements by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory including in the East Jerusalem constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten to make a two-state solution impossible, Morocco said at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Moroccan ambassador to The Hague, Netherlands, said this in presenting the country’s oral statement in ICJ’s advisory proceedings on the Legal Consequences of Israel’s Policies and Practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, on Friday.

Moroccan news agency (MAP) reported Morocco also highlighted that the resolution of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict through negotiation and dialogue in accordance with international laws remains the cornerstone for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

It reiterated its active commitment to respect international law and promote peace in the Middle East, towards achieving a lasting solution based on the principle of two states – an independent Palestine state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

“The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through dialogue and negotiation, in accordance with the UN negotiation framework, and notably Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, remains the cornerstone for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East,“ it said.

More than 50 countries and international organisations are participating in the public hearings at the ICJ from Feb 19 to 26. - Bernama, MAP