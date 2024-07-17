Japan footballer Sano arrested for alleged sex assault: reports

TOKYO: Japan footballer Kaishu Sano has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder and two friends, also in their 20s, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at a hotel in Tokyo on Sunday, Japan public broadcaster NHK and other media reported, citing unnamed police sources.

After responding to a call immediately after the alleged assault from the woman, reported to be in her 30s, police arrested the three near the hotel, the reports said.

Contacted by AFP, Japanese police were not immediately available for comment.

Sano, who has made four appearances for Japan and was part of the squad at this year’s Asian Cup in Qatar, signed for German Bundesliga club Mainz earlier this month from Kashima Antlers.

Mainz said in a statement on X that they were “surprised” by reports of Sano’s arrest.

“We are not able to evaluate or comment on these reports due to a lack of information,“ the club said.

“We will endeavour to clarify the matter as quickly and comprehensively as possible.”

Kashima said in a statement they were “very concerned” about the reports regarding their former player.

“Due to the nature of the matter, the club is unable to confirm further details but will keep a close eye on the situation,“ the J.League club said.

Japan’s Junya Ito, who plays for French side Reims, left the Asian Cup in February after Japanese police said he was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Osaka last year.

Ito denied the allegation and is suing his accusers for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages.