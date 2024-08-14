Japan PM Kishida to exit party leadership race

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to drop out of the race to remain party leader, meaning he will step down as premier, local media reported Wednesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted since 1945, is due to hold an internal leadership contest next month.

Kishida has informed senior administration officials of his intention not to run, media including national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo news reported.

Kishida was due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday, the reports said, with Jiji press saying it would be at 11:30 am (0230 GMT).

Kishida, 67, has been in office since October 2021, and has seen his poll ratings slide sharply in response to rising prices hitting Japanese incomes.