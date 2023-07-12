Japan to provide additional US$1b in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

TOKYO: Japan will provide an additional US$1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in line with the G7 countries' pledge to support Kyiv, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday, reported Sputnik.

“(Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (pix)) said that this time Japan has decided to provide an additional US$1 billion in aid to Ukraine, including humanitarian and reconstruction assistance,“ the ministry said in a statement following the G7 online summit.

In total, Tokyo will provide Ukraine with US$4.5 billion in assistance, including loan guarantees to the World Bank, according to the statement.

Last week, the World Bank said it would give Kyiv a loan guaranteed by the Japanese government.

The G7 leaders held a virtual summit on Wednesday to wrap up Japan's presidency of the group. The G7 countries said in a joint statement that they were determined to continue supporting Ukraine. -Bernama