Jokowi signs Presidential Decree dismissing Mahfud MD from his post

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (pix) signed Presidential Decree Number 20/P of 2024 concerning the Respectful Dismissal of Mohammad Mahfud MD as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, reported ANTARA news.

“On Friday, February 2, 2024, President Jokowi signed a presidential decree containing the honorable dismissal of Mahfud MD as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs,“ coordinator of the Presidential Special Staff, Ari Dwipayana, confirmed via a text message.

After signing the decree, the head of state appointed Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian with authorities and responsibilities as the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of the Indonesia Onward Cabinet until a definitive minister is officiated.

On Thursday (February 1), Mahfud handed over his resignation letter to President Jokowi at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. Jokowi considered that Mahfud's decision in leaving his post was normal and re-emphasised that he respected this decision.

Mahfud, who is also running in the 2024 presidential election as a vice presidential candidate, wanted to resign in order to set an example for other state officials to not abuse their position and state facilities for election campaigns.

He has also discussed his political steps with his running partner in the 2024 presidential election, Ganjar Pranowo, as well as with supporting parties and the campaign team.

However, Mahfud conveyed that he would not leave his obligations as a minister until a presidential decree was issued.

“If the presidential decree has not been issued, I will not leave my duty,“ he remarked.

Mahfud first expressed his intent to resign from his post during an event in Semarang, Central Java, on January 23, 2024. At the event, Mahfud said that he was waiting for the right time to resign from the cabinet.

“I am waiting for the right timing,“ he remarked. -Bernama