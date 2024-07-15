Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon with daughter, sister

WASHINGTON: Kate Middleton, wife of Britain’s Prince William, attended the tennis match at Wimbledon this weekend with her daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa, United Press International (UPI) reported.

“Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships,“ Middleton wrote on the official X account she shares with her husband on Sunday.

The post included several photos of her smiling at the event.

The official Wimbledon X feed also posted: “A wonderful Centre Court welcome for our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales #Wimbledon.”

Video showed the stadium crowd giving the princess a standing ovation as she and her party took their seats.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ultimately won the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles title Sunday.

Middleton, 42, has scaled back her public appearances in recent months as she battles an undisclosed form of cancer.

She has been married to William since 2011. They have three children. - Bernama, UPI