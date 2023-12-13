Large haul of drugs, controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar

YANGON: Myanmar Police Force recently seized controlled chemicals and drugs worth over 10.44 billion kyats (US$4.97 million) in the Nay Pyi Taw area and Mandalay and Sagaing regions.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 4.2 million stimulant tablets from a vehicle searched in a joint operation in Lewe township in the Nay Pyi Taw area on Dec 1, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council (SAC) on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The drug trafficker involved in the case was arrested on the same day at a hotel in Chanayethazan Township, Mandalay Region.

Based on further investigations into the case, 1.8 million stimulant tablets were confiscated in Chanayethazan on Dec 2. Some 176,000 stimulant tablets and 8.8 kg heroin were seized in Patheingyi township of Mandalay region on Dec 5, and 3.2 tons of controlled chemical caffeine were seized in Kalay township of Sagaing region on Dec 9.

The seized drugs were being trafficked from Shan State to Mandalay Region, Yangon Region and Sagaing Region, according to the SAC information team. -Bernama