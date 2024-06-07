Lightning strikes kill 19 in India’s Bihar

NEW DELHI: At least 19 people were killed and seven others injured due to lightning strike in India’s eastern state of Bihar, state-run broadcaster All India Radio said Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state during the past 24 hours affecting 10 districts.

Reports said most casualties occurred when lightning struck people working in fields and taking shelter under trees during the rain.

India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the northern, southeast and south-central parts of Bihar.

Every year with the onset of the monsoon season, hundreds die in lightning incidents in India. - Bernama, Xinhua