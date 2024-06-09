LINKIN Park is making a comeback with a fresh lineup and brand-new music, marking their first release since the tragic passing of their iconic frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

On Thursday, September 5th, the band unveiled a livestream to introduce their revamped lineup, featuring new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. Armstrong, formerly of alt-rock band Dead Sara, joins founding members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn.

Armstrong will share vocal duties with Shinoda, while Brittain, a producer known for his work with Papa Roach, One OK Rock, and All Time Low, steps in as the new drummer, replacing original member Rob Bourdon, who “has decided to step away,“ according to a band representative, Channel News Asia reported.

The new lineup debuted their latest single, The Emptiness Machine, and announced their upcoming album From Zero, set to release on November 15th. This highly anticipated album marks a significant moment in the band’s history, paying homage to their early days while embracing the future.

“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” said Shinoda in a statement announcing the new release.

From Zero features 11 tracks, including The Emptiness Machine, Cut The Bridge, and Heavy Is The Crown. The album draws from Linkin Park’s signature sound while introducing new elements, showcasing the talents of Armstrong and Brittain.

Shinoda expressed his excitement about the new direction of the band, stating, “The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

In addition to the album, Linkin Park announced the “From Zero World Tour,” with arena shows scheduled in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogotá, Colombia.

From Zero tracklist:

From Zero (Intro)

The Emptiness Machine

Cut The Bridge

Heavy Is The Crown

Over Each Other

Casualty

Overflow

Two Faced

Stained

IGYEIH

Good Things Go