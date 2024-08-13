WASHINGTON: United States (US) billionaire Elon Musk stated that a massive DDOS attack has disrupted his live interview with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and he is working to resolve the issue.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. We are working on shutting it down,“ Musk reported on X, Monday.

The interview, scheduled to begin at 8 pm local time (ET), may only be accessible to a smaller number of live listeners. However, the conversation will be posted online later for wider access once it concludes, Musk added.

Many users experienced difficulties joining the live interview on the X social media platform on Monday evening.

The decision to hold the interview was made following Trump’s announcement of his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, where he expressed a desire to discuss his campaign plans and policies in a detailed and candid conversation with Musk.

This interview was highly anticipated, drawing significant attention from both supporters and critics of the former president.